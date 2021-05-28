AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $2,704,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in AECOM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in AECOM by 4.3% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 34,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

