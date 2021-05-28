ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ManTech International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

