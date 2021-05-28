2,095 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $57,093.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

