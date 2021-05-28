Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,559 shares of company stock worth $1,889,291 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.