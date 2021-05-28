Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $1,847,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,491 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,933. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

