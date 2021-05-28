Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

