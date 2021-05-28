Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,326,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,134,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.