China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the April 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.30. China Zenix Auto International has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

