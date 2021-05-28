Short Interest in Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Declines By 79.4%

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WKULF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Potent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Potent Ventures Company Profile

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

