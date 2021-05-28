Short Interest in Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Declines By 79.4%

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WKULF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Potent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Potent Ventures Company Profile
