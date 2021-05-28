Lufax (LU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lufax (NYSE: LU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – Lufax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

5/19/2021 – Lufax is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Lufax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

5/13/2021 – Lufax is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Lufax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

4/1/2021 – Lufax is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Get Lufax Holding Ltd alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.