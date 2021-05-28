Lufax (LU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lufax (NYSE: LU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/20/2021 – Lufax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 5/19/2021 – Lufax is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Lufax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 5/13/2021 – Lufax is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Lufax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “
- 4/1/2021 – Lufax is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.
Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
