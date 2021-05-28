Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $165.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

