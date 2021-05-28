Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 153.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $12,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock valued at $288,620,943. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $267.07 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

