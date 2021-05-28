Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

