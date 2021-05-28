Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $274.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.95. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

