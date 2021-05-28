Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,254 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

