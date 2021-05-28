iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

