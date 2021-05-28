1,139 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $498.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.87 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -249.34 and a beta of 1.72.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

