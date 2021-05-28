Sigma Planning Corp Takes $589,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BW opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 2.80. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

