Fifth Third Bancorp Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NetEase by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

