ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

