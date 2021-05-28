Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,578 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

