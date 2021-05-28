Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 375,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.
CareTrust REIT Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.