Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 375,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.