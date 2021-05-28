Keybank National Association OH Has $1.08 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at $24,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 160.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 147,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $9,655,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.22 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

