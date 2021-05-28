PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $642,569.92 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,917,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,816,700.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00.

PriceSmart stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.