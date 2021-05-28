Morgan Stanley Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.