Head to Head Survey: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xilinx and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 12 3 0 2.13 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $128.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 9.61 $646.51 million $3.08 39.94 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 20.54% 29.70% 13.67% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xilinx beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a collaboration with Kameleon Security to develop cybersecurity solution for servers, cloud computing, and data centers. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

