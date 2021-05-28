Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 67,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

