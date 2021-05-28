Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51. Target has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

