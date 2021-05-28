RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

