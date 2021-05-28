M&T Bank Corp Sells 47,967 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

