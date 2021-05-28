Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,940 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,624 shares of company stock worth $10,800,904. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

