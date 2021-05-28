30,355 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Barclays boosted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA opened at $29.26 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

