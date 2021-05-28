Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Cactus worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHD opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,671,399 shares of company stock worth $234,599,839. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

