Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWP opened at $78.60 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.