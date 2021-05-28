Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.