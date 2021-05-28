Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the period.

FLTB opened at $52.45 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

