Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

UGP opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $7,357,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

