Trading S.A. Ares Sells 62,469 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,412,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,957,273.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

