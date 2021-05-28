Rodney M. Smith Sells 1,533 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMT stock opened at $254.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.01. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

