Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 6,976 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.