Morgan Stanley Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Equal Weight

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.