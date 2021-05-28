Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

