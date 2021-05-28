ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.