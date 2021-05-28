GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,583.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $10.35 on Friday. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.
About GenSight Biologics
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.