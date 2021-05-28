GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,583.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $10.35 on Friday. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

