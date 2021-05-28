Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $10,569,422.50 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Morphic by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Morphic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

