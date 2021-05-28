H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $24.76 on Monday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.