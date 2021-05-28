Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SENR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

