Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,480.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.