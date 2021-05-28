Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,480.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.05.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
