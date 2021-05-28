ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 290,915 shares.The stock last traded at $32.58 and had previously closed at $31.63.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

