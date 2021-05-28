Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 11.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. 353,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,950,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
A number of research firms have commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.
