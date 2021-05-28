Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 11.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. 353,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,950,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of research firms have commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

